Georgetown man wanted since April 2020 arrested in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown man was has been wanted since April 2020 was arrested Monday in Conway, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Donovan Earl Sanders was a fugitive from Georgetown who was wanted since April 2020 after failing to turn himself in to begin a five-year prison sentence for distributing drugs, the solicitor’s office said. His sentence was due to start March 28, 2020 but he ran away.

Sanders was found on Lovell Court in Conway Monday evening and he was taken into custody by the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, U.S. Marshals and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

While executing a search warrant at the home, agents found two guns and 243 grams of tan powder that field tested positive for fentanyl, 305 grams of methamphetamine pills, 104 grams of a clear rock substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, and more than 12 grams of marijuana, according to the solicitor’s office.

Agents also found grinders, packaging materials and “pill pressers,” according to the solicitor’s office. Several thousand dollars in cash was also seized. The solicitor’s office said Sanders is not federally allowed to possess guns or ammo.

Sanders was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and transferred to the Georgetown County Detention Center on drug and weapons charges, in addition to the bench warrants related to prior offenses.

Elana Nikole Ladson, who was also in the home, was also charged with drug and weapons violations. She was released from jail Wednesday, according to the solicitor’s office.