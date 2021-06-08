Georgetown mother, children arrested for smuggling drugs into jail

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of a family for their role in a conspiracy smuggling drugs into the jail.

Melinda Leday (43) and her two children, Joshua Leday (25) and Madison Leday (18) were allegedly smuggling illegal drugs into the detention center by hiding the drugs “in fictitious legal mailings.”

Joshua is currently in jail on burglary and murder charges. He is now facing charges of criminal conspiracy, possession of contraband, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute schedule III controlled substances.

Melinda “is currently on bond for weapon and drug charges,” and is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, furnishing contraband to inmates/prisoners, and possession of heroin.

Lindsey is being charged with criminal conspiracy.

They are expected in bond court on Wednesday.

