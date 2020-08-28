Georgetown NAACP calling for resignation of Pawleys Island mayor over ‘racially-charged’ Facebook post

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown branch of the NAACP is calling for the resignation of Pawleys Island mayor Brian Henry following racially insensitive comments he made on a Facebook post.

The NAACP will be joined by other social justice organizations and citizens for a press conference at Pawleys Island Town Hall on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 a.m.

They will address the comments made by Mayor Henry, which talked about the Moncks Corner man, Ty Sheem Ha Sheen Walters, who shot and killed Nick Wall and his 21-year-old stepdaughter, Laura Anderson, following a traffic collision in Georgetown earlier this week.

“Tell me, where is the outrage? When and where will we begin rioting and burning down businesses in Georgetown,” Henry said in his post which was shared with News 2.

He went on to write, “Why do we stand by an allow BLM to lawlessly destroy great American cities and threaten their citizens on a daily basis? Should they have a carte blanche license to pillage and destroy? This has gone on too far. Rise up America.”

Mayor Henry also referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as a terror organization.

“The NAACP will be a voice for outraged citizens who share their concerns regarding the comments made by the Mayor,” states Marvin Neal, President of the Georgetown NAACP Branch.

Walters was arrested and charged for the double homicide shortly after the crime happened.