Georgetown NAACP express concerns over potential opening of county schools

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the Georgetown NAACP and other groups voiced some concerns about the possibility of Georgetown County schools reopening in the fall. The main concern they shared is the health and safety of the students, faculty, and staff at the schools if an outbreak of COVID-19 were to occur.

Additionally, concerns arose about how schools would handle an outbreak with quarantine requirements laid out by the CDC.

“We’re putting them under grave danger,” said Marvin Neal, the president of the Georgetown branch of the NAACP. “Grave danger. These students take it back to their homes to their elderly parents and grandparents.

Neal, and other speakers agree, that one person infected with COVID-19 as a result of the schools reopening is too many.

“If our schools are open under these conditions, what happens when the first teacher, child, parent of a child that has contracted virus dies?” asked Neal.

Health and safety are at the top of the list of priorities for both concerned citizens and the school board, according to Georgetown County Superintendent Keith Price.

Other concerns on the table include mental health of students and staff and what to do in the event of an outbreak at a school.

Price said the board is taking all community members opinions into account.

“Their input as much as anyone else’s input is going to be considered as we work together to come up with our plan for moving forward,” said Price.

The district is also taking advice from state leaders.

“We’re going to continue to use the guidance from the AccelerateEd task force as well as DHEC and the CDC in making any type of determination about what type of education experience we will provide,” he said.

While Price says its unlikely that one plan will please everyone the NAACP believes the virtual learning route is the best option.

“Virtual learning is the only way to go. From a health standpoint, that’s the only way to go,” said Neal.

The Georgetown County School Board is expected to make an announcement regarding the upcoming school year next week.