GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown nonprofit groups are raising concerns about stormwater they say may be polluting Murrells Inlet with harmful bacteria.

In April, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released the results of an audit conducted in October 2022. The results found that Georgetown County’s stormwater management program is in need of improvement. The Director of the Georgetown County Department of Public Services, Ray Funnye said his organization is working to meet the standards.

“We took the audit report and dissect it and had discussion with our staff about some of the findings, and it gave us a chance to learn about some of the deficient areas we had,” said Funnye.

Preserve Murrells Inlet Inc. board member Gary Weinreich said their organization reported similar problems; he hasn’t seen much progress made.

“Since 2018 I’m not aware of any projects the county has implemented to address shellfish closures,” said Weinreich.

In addition to shellfish issues, the DHEC report cited over 30 compliance problems with Georgetown’s stormwater management program. Funnye said they are working to address the concerns one by one.

“Are there areas that need improvement, yes sir, are there areas that are beyond the minimum requirement, yes sir. I think we have taken the position that we have 6 minimum measures that we have to ensure that we are compliant with,” said Funnye.

Weinreich said he believes collaborations could solve many of the problems.

“Let’s just work together, a lot of good can happen when we work together,” said Weinreich.

News 2 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Health and Enviornmental control, they said they are unable to comment on pending or on-going enforcement actions.