GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Did you hear that? Public safety officials received several reports of loud booms in coastal portions of the county on Friday.

According to Georgetown County Emergency Management, the booms were heard in the Pawleys Island, Litchfield, and Murrells Inlet areas.

Officials say the source of the booming sounds was determined to be from several military aircraft that were conducting training maneuvers just offshore.