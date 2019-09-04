Georgetown officials urge evacuations ahead of potentially life-threatening flooding

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Georgetown County are urging evacuations as life-threatening flooding is expected in the City of Georgetown and in coastal areas.

Anyone living within immediate proximity to the waterfront is advised to evacuate.

Heavy rain and storm surge from Hurricane Dorian, combined with the 3:27 p.m. high time on Thursday may create potentially life-threatening flooding for areas of Georgetown, according to the National Weather Service.

Those areas include:

Front Street

The East Bay Area

Greenwich Street

Bay View

Other areas along the water may also experience life-threatening flooding.

Despite predictions that the storm is weakening, it is also expanding. The National Weather Service has advised that storm surge could add up to 3 to 6 feet to the normal high tide levels in these areas.

Anyone who remains in these areas Thursday afternoon may be putting their safety at risk.

County leaders say it is important to remember that wind speeds at this time may prevent emergency responders from being able to respond to 911 calls.