Georgetown Parks & Rec staff clean up Sandy Island park with help from local firetruck

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Parks & Recreation staff spent the day cleaning a playground on Sandy Island with help from a local fire station.

Crews went over to Sandy Island with supplies to clean the playground equipment and deliver some new benches on the island Thursday.

But there is one problem — the community center does not yet have running water. A small detail that did not stop the clean-up effort.

The team called Chief Charles Pyatt at the Sandy Island Fire Station, who brought over a fire truck and hose to help get the playground washed up.

The staff members also added new paint and recoated the rubberized surfaces.