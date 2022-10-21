GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of an Andrews-area pastor for past criminal sexual conduct with minors.

According to GCSO, Thomas Brackett (59) is the pastor of Holy Trinity Pentecostal Church in Andrews. He was taken into custody on 11 warrants that included charges of criminal sexual conduct with two different victims.

The crimes allegedly took place in Baltimore, Maryland, where Brackett was a teacher and youth pastor at Tabernacle Christian Church during the 1980s.

He is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center, then will be transferred to Maryland.

