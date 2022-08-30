GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a person was shot early Tuesday morning in the area of Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department said in a release that authorities responded around 1 a.m. to the 2000 block of Prince Street following a reported disturbance.

Police found the victim, Cornelius Smith (51), lying in a yard suffering from a gunshot wound on Prince Street upon arrival.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition at this time is unknown.

“Investigators are canvassing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses at this time,” GPD said.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The police department has identified Stevion Marsh (25), of Georgetown, as the person of interest in the case. Marsh is said to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call GPD at (843) 545-4300 or 911.

An investigation is underway.