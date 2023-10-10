GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department has been awarded a more than $190,000 grant to help replace some outdated equipment.

The Justice Assistance Grant, which was awarded to Georgetown PD by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), will be allocated to replacing nearly 20-year-old radios and tasers with new modern equipment.

“This grant is much needed and will work to strengthen communication efforts by providing every GPD officer with enhanced communication technology which will increase our efficiency and improve officer safety thereby allowing us to better serve our citizens,” said Georgetown Police Chief William Pierce.

Chief Pierce said the new radios will be equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. They would also integrate with body-worn cameras.

“It is important to ensure our officers possess the latest and most technologically advanced equipment when they are working to protect our community and visitors. We are grateful to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety for recognizing the needs of law enforcement and especially our City Police Department,” said Mayor Carol Jayroe when signing the grant acceptance letter.

The grant totals $190,191.00.