GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in Georgetown.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department were dispatched to Rainey Drive and Campbell Court in the Georgetown Housing Authority just before 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Once there, law enforcement said they found a victim in his car, unconscious, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Brian Justin Canty.

Canty was to Georgetown Tideland Hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition.

“Officers and investigators are processing the crime scene, canvassing the area and following up on leads,” officials said. “This is an on-going investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.