GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating an armed robbery that happened in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Major Nelson E. Brown with the Georgetown Police Department said officers were dispatched to Walmart on N. Fraser Street just before 1:00 p.m. after receiving a call regarding an armed robbery.

Officers met with a victim who said two Black males for into his vehicle and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money.

Maj. Brown said the suspects were armed with a handgun and told the victim to drive off.

“At some point, the suspects exited the victim’s vehicle and fled the area in a white sedan,” said Maj. Brown.

Both suspects were wearing a black shirt hoodie and blue jeans.

Investigators are processing the crime scene and have been looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.