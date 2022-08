GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) Georgetown Fire Department on Thursday responded to a bomb threat at a Walmart store.

According to GPD, incident location is 1310 N. Fraser Street.

The store was cleared shortly before 9:00 p.m. and crews were searching the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at 843-545-4300.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.