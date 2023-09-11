GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a domestic assault between two siblings that left a man suffering multiple stab wounds Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department initially responded to a “shots fired” call on Cleland Street. While canvassing the area, officials with the department said a second call was received regarding a stabbing on Front Street.

That’s where police say a man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital and then taken to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.

According to the police department, officers determined that the incidents – shooting and stabbing – were related and that the parties involved were brother and sister.

“Officers are still processing the scene and are trying to determine what led up to the incidents taking place,” police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department by calling 843-545-4300.