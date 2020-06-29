Georgetown PD investigating incident that left 1 dead and another injured at Rodeway Inn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left one person dead and another injured at a motel in Georgetown.

According to Capt. Nelson Brown with the City of Georgetown Police Department, officers were dispatched to a room at the Rodeway Inn on Church Street just before 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report of “individuals covered in blood.”

When police arrived, they located a deceased male inside the room and a female with injuries outside of the room.

Police say the female was transported to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.

Capt. Brown said this is an active investigation. Officers are processing the scene and gathering evidence.

