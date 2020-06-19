Georgetown PD investigating shooting on Winyah Street

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Georgetown are investigating a shooting that happened on Winyah Street.

The victim is being treated at Georgetown Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were provided.

Police say anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

