GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Wednesday arrested Miguel Holmes (20) on multiple fraud-related charges.

According to GPD, Holmes ordered smart board screens and mounts worth $23,328 and took possession of them before cancelling the payment.

He also wrote a counterfeit check worth $9,000 to purchase a box truck for his business, ‘Holmes Moving Homes.’

Investigators searched a search warrant on the business and found roughly $32,000 worth of stolen property. The property was seized and returned to its rightful owners.

Holmes is being charged with two counts of fraudulent checks and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses.

GPD said that there may be other victims. Anyone who thinks they may be a victim or who has information on Holmes is asked to contact GPD at (843) 545-4300.