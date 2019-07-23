Georgetown PD: Man charged with Criminal Sexual conduct

Courtesy of the Georgetown Police Department

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department has charged a man with Criminal Sexual conduct in the assault of a 17-year-old female.

Officials stated that Agustin Gonzalez-Richardson 20 years of age, assaulted the victim at 502 Dawson Street Georgetown on July 22, 2019 at 3:00 am.

The victim was transported to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Gonzalez-Richardson was placed under arrest and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center. Bond was set at $4000.00.