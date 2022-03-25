GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are looking for a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case.

Officials with the Georgetown Police Department said the individual stole a victim’s wallet after breaking into a vehicle at 8 Oaks Park on March 21st.

“A short time later, the subject went to Walmart where he fraudulently used the victim’s credit card and debit card to make purchases over $5,000.00,” police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is asked to contact Investigator Allen Morris at 843-545-4335 or the agency’s tip line at 843-545-4400.