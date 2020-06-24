Georgetown PD: Man wanted for attempted murder in June 22 shooting on Prince Street

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Prince Street.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, Lamont Deas, 39, is wanted for attempted murder in relation to the shooting that happened on June 22nd.

Police say Deas is also being charged with ‘felon in possession of a firearm’.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Staff Sergeant Blair Cribb with the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4329.