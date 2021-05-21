Georgetown PD partnering with Greg’s Groceries to deliver food to people in need

Georgetown County News

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is partnering with an organization to assist citizens in need with grocery deliveries.

Greg’s Groceries is an initiative that provides boxes of non-perishable food to law enforcement so that it can be delivered to people who need immediate food assistance.

The police department says the initiative will provide officers an opportunity to “positively engage the community” they serve and strengthen its relationship with citizens.

Greg’s Groceries was named after Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia, who was fatally shot on duty in 2015.

