Georgetown PD search for woman wanted for homicide by child abuse

Georgetown County News

Courtesy of the Georgetown Police Department

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department needs your assistance in locating a suspect wanted for homicide.

Authorities stated that Stephanie Marie Healy is wanted for Homicide by Child Abuse for an incident which took place within the city limits of Georgetown. The incident happened on December 29, 2018.

The investigation information was obtained identifying Healy as a suspect.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Healy should call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

