Georgetown PD searching for missing senior citizen

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is currently searching for a missing senior citizen.

Wesley Wragg is described as a 91-year-old, 5’6″, 125lbs, black male, bald head, unknown clothing.

Mr. Wragg suffers from Dementia and should be approached with care, according to authorities.

Please call 9-1-1 immediately if you see or have seen Mr. Wragg.

He was reported missing approximately one hour ago from Sorrell Street, which is in the Dekalb Street, Church Street, Anthan Maybank area of town. However, he was seen around 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Highmarket and Reservoir Street.