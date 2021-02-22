Georgetown PD searching for suspect who identified himself as an officer before robbing woman

Georgetown County News

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a strong-armed robbery that happened Sunday evening in Georgetown.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department say they responded to the T.D. Bank parking lot off Front Street around 7:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

According to the agency, the suspect identified himself as a law enforcement officer to a female victim and asked for her driver’s license.

They say he then reached into the woman’s vehicle and demanded money; the suspect took $80.00 from the victim’s wallet before leaving the scene.

Authorities described the suspect as a black male, approximately 6’ tall, 180 lbs with a mustache and a goatee. He was wearing a green army jacket and a ball cap.

They say the suspect was seen driving a red SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano.

If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, our “TIP LINE” at 843-545-4400 or by calling 911.

