Georgetown PD searching for suspects accused of murder, attempted murder at the Rodeway Inn on Church Street

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals wants for murder, armed robbery, grand larceny, and other charges.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, it stems from an incident that occurred on Church Street last weekend, on June 28th, which resulted in one person’s death and another being critically injured.

According to an incident report from the Georgetown Police Department, officers responded to the Rodeway Inn in reference to a male and female being found covered in blood.

When police arrived, they located a deceased male inside the room and a female with injuries outside of the room.

Police say evidence was obtained which positively identified 20-year-old Latisha Desiree Evans and 28-year-old Jorden Johnson as the suspects in this case.

Both were last seen driving the victim’s stolen gold or silver 2004 Ford Taurus station wagon which may have had a temporary tag out of South Carolina HP0717Q, or an Illinois dealer tag DL1299H.

Georgetown Police say the pair were later seen in the Milford, Connecticut area on June 29th.

Johnson was last seen wearing blue board shorts with a red or orange long sleeve shirt. He is 6’02” and 225 lbs. Evans was last seen wearing a floral print black sleeveless dress. She is 5’03” and 150 lbs.

Both should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

