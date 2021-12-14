Georgetown PD seeks public help in finding missing 37-year-old man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is searching for 37-year-old John Henry Smith who was last seen December 1st.

According to GPD, Smith has a distinct scar on his nose, wearing black eyeglasses, a t-shirt, blue jeans with red, white, and black Jordan brand sneakers. He is 6″ in height, weighing 155 pounds.

GPD says he was last seen on December 1st around 6:35 p.m. in the area of S. Kaminski Street.

Those with information on Smith’s whereabouts are asked to call GPD at (843) 545-4300, the TIP LINE at (843) 545-4400, or 911.

