GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested in connection to a fight that injured two people Saturday morning in Georgetown.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight on Front Street at 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers met with a large crowd and recovered two victims on the sidewalk.

An investigation at the scene led to the arrest of Trevor Day.

Day is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on two counts of assault and battery 3rd degree.