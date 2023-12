GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) arrested David Hamilton for accusations related to child sex crimes.

Hamilton, 36, of Georgetown, was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree involving a minor child, according to Major Nelson Brown with GPD.

The GPD and S.C. Department of Social Services worked together on this case.

According to the authorities, Hamilton was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center.