GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Monday arrested two teens for arson in connection to multiple house fires

According to GPD, officers responded to a vacant home at 1920 Winyah Street on May 3 and May 22 for two fires.

Investigators determined through evidence that the fires were intentionally set.

On Monday, police arrested a 14-year-old and 15-year-old male on two counts each of arson.

