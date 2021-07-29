Georgetown Police Chief Kelvin Waites retiring

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown on Thursday announced that Police Chief Kelvin Waites is retiring after over two decades of service in the area.

Waites started out at the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, then moved to the Horry County Police Department where he served as Deputy Chief of Police and Interim Police Chief. He finished out his career as Chief of Police at the Georgetown City Police Department.

Mayor Brendon Barber said that with Waites’ departure, “the City of Georgetown will lose one of the finest members of the law enforcement community.”

Waites provided the following statement:

“I appreciate the opportunity that the Mayor, City Council, and the City Administrator gave me to serve the best citizens in the world. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with the outstanding men and women of the Georgetown Police Department, but now it’s time for me to serve in a different capacity.” GPD Chief Kelvin Waites

Following his departure on August 9, Waites will begin his new career as Executive Director of the AMIkids program in Georgetown. The non-profit organization is “dedicated to helping youth develop into responsible and productive citizens” and “protect public safety and positively impact as many youth as possible through the efforts of a diverse and innovative staff.”

Deputy Chief William Pierce will step in as Interim Chief of Police while the agency searches for Waites’ replacement.