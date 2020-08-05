Georgetown Police Department investigating shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday night.

The victim was transported to Charleston for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.

According to GPD, officers were called to Gibert Street and E street around 9:15 p.m. Investigators are still on site as of 10:30 p.m. processing the scene and searching for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD at (843) 545-4300.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.