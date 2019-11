GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

Felix Antonio Vereen, 33, stands 6’2″ tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

Vereen was last seen on Tuesday, November 26 near his home on Emmanuel Street within the city of Georgetown.

If anyone has information, you’re asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300