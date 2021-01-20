Georgetown Police Dept. confirms man involved in carjackings, shooting was wanted for Jan 8th murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Wednesday the suspect involved in two carjacking cases and a shooting with the Charleston Police Department was wanted for a January 8th homicide.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department had been searching for 38-year-old Montrez Cyrus Simmons who fatally assaulted a victim at a resident on Cribb Street earlier this month.

Police in Mount Pleasant responded to the Whole Foods Market parking lot on January 17th for an assault and carjacking.

Later, on Tuesday night, a Charleston police officer was in the process of conducting a traffic stop on a reported carjacked vehicle when shots were fired between the male suspect and the officer.

The armed male, later identified by the Georgetown Police Department as Simmons, was shot during the incident and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries reported.

SLED is investigating.