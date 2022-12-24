GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Officers were dispatched to Prince Street and Alex Alford Street around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to a shots fired incident. It was determined to be a drive-by shooting incident.

GPD said upon arrival officers found the victim, a 28-year-old male, suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

If anyone has any information about this case they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, 911 or the GPD Tip Line at 843-545-4400.

This is an ongoing investigation. You can Count On 2 for updates.