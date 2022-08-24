GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating after shots were fired outside a Dollar Tree store on Wednesday.

According to GPD, officers were called to the parking lot of the Dollar Tree and Roses on North Fraser Street.

Witnesses reported “a disturbance that led to a suspect discharging a firearm.” However, GPD said that the suspect and the victim were gone by the time they arrived.

The suspect drove away in a white Dodge Journey and the victim ran. Both are described as African American males.

GPD is asking anyone with information to call (843) 545-4300.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.