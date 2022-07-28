GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating a Thursday evening shooting that left one person injured.

According to GPD, officers received a call at 8:30 p.m. about a shooting near the intersection of Henry and Hawkins Streets.

Shortly after, GPD received information about a man that showed up at Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

GPD said that they are interviewing the victim and canvassing the scene as they work to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at (843) 545-4300.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.