GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month on Front Street.

The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the community to assist in locating 30-year-old Franklin Ezekiel Grant Jr.

Police say Grant is wanted in reference to a shooting that happened on October 1st.

They expected him to be charged with discharging a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts of malicious injury to personal property.

Grant should be considered armed. Police say to proceed with caution if you encounter him.

Anyone with information should call the Georgetown Police Department.