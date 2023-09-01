GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Several students are facing charges following a fight and shooting that happened during a football game between Georgetown and Andrews high schools last week.

The most recent arrest – a 19-year-old from Andrews – was announced by the Georgetown Police Department on Friday morning. Christopher Lee Davis faces charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to attempted murder and was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Investigators with the Georgetown Police Department and Georgetown County School District staff have spent the past week interviewing witnesses and reviewing video of the incident as they worked to identify those responsible.

Several arrests were announced on Wednesday including a 14-year-old, 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old from Georgetown High School and a 16-year-old and two 17-year-old from Andrews High School. Each student has been charged with third-degree assault and battery.

A 16-year-old was also charged with third-degree assault and battery, but that student was not affiliated with Georgetown County schools.

Georgetown County School District Superintendent Keith Price said a fight broke out between a small group of students near a concession stand during halftime on Friday, August 25.

While officers were addressing the individuals involved in the fight, shots were fired in the parking lot outside the stadium near the entrance to the gym.

Tyrell Douglas Handy surrendered to law enforcement on August 28 for his role in the shooting. Handy was charged with four counts of attempted murder and additional charges are pending.