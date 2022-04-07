GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is searching Thursday for a man considered armed and dangerous.

According to GPD, Keenan Aboola Keith is wanted for an April 5 armed robbery on Highmarket street.

Investigators determined that Keith was the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

GPD said that Keith is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the incident should contact GCSO at (843) 545-4300. Anyone who sees Keith should call 911.

