Georgetown police searching for man who robbed a Circle K on Highmarket Street

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown need your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers responded to the Circle K convenience store on Highmarket Street around 3:30 a.m. on April 9th.

Police say the suspect entered the store and demanded cash from the register while allegedly armed with a deadly weapon.

The suspect then left the scene on foot heading towards Georgetown Auto Sales.

Police say the individual should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know who he is or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.