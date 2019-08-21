Georgetown police seeking information about shooting suspects

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help in locating two men wanted for a shooting incident in July.

Police say Hakeem K. White and Quinton S. Ford are wanted for ‘breach of peace aggravated in nature,’ as a result of a shooting in the 2000 block off Winyah Street in Georgetown on July 25th.

Both White and Ford were identified as suspects during the course of an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the tip line at 843-454-4400.