GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating a home invasion and robbery that took place on the 1800 block of Bourne Street on Tuesday night.

According to GPD, the victim was assaulted and was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Investigators are at the scene collecting evidence.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at 843-545-4300 or the GPD Tip Line at 843-545-4400