Georgetown Rec. Dept. cancels tackle football season amid COVID-19 spread

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Parks and Recreation Department on Monday announced the cancellation of the fall tackle football season due to increasing COVID-19 spread in the area.

According to the department, the contact-nature of the sport makes it exceptionally susceptible to COVID-19 spread. Adding to the danger is the fact that “the age group eligible to participation youth tackle football is not yet eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.”

Loren Wallace, recreation manager, explained the decision, saying in part “Georgetown County Parks and Recreation has remained open and provided services throughout this pandemic, and the only reason we have been able to do that is by taking precautionary measures and making prudent choices. That is what we are continuing to do.”

The agency is in the process of alerting parents with children registered for tackle football. They will be offered a refund, or have the option of transferring their registration fee to flag football or cross country.