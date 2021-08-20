Georgetown requiring masks in city facilities

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown on Friday began requiring masks in all city facilities.
The decision was made due to increasing COVID-19 spread within the community.
Masks must be worn by everyone — administration, staff, citizens, visitors, business owners, and customers — in city facilities if another person is within six feet.
Masks are not required:
- In outdoor/unenclosed areas
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them
- For people whose medical conditions prevent them
- For children under 10 years old
- When complying with directions of law enforcement.