Georgetown requiring masks in city facilities

Georgetown County News

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown on Friday began requiring masks in all city facilities.

The decision was made due to increasing COVID-19 spread within the community.

Masks must be worn by everyone — administration, staff, citizens, visitors, business owners, and customers — in city facilities if another person is within six feet.

Masks are not required:

  • In outdoor/unenclosed areas
  • For people whose religious beliefs prevent them
  • For people whose medical conditions prevent them
  • For children under 10 years old
  • When complying with directions of law enforcement.

