Georgetown school temporarily goes virtual amid COVID-19 surge

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County School District (GCSD) on Monday announced that Brown’s Ferry Elementary School will transition to virtual learning for at least one week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases within the community.

According to GCSD, the number of Brown’s Ferry Elementary students and staff in isolation or quarantine has made it “difficult to safely and adequately staff positions critical to the school’s operation and is impacting [the] ability to provide quality instruction to students at home and in school.”

The school will begin virtual learning on Tuesday, January 11 and is expected to resume in-person classes on January 19.

Students will be given learning devices “to complete synchronous and asynchronous assignments.” Teachers and administrators will be in contact with families regarding assignments, lessons, and food pickup schedules.