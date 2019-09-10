Georgetown set to replace former County Council member

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Georgetown County voters are deciding on their new County Council member. The elected official will replace Austin Beard who resigned in May when community members challenged his residency.

Several members of the community, including the NAACP, filed a protest against Beard saying he did not live in District 5, the district he formerly represented. Georgetown County Election Commission board members voted unanimously that the claims were true.

Now 2 candidates are competing for the County Council seat. Democrat Thomas Alford and Republican Raymond Newton.

Georgetown NAACP Chapter President, Marvin Neal, says, “This election is special because of how it was brought about because a person given the public’s trust did not respect the process and remember who he represented…” He continues, “It is the result of citizens demanding accountability from their representatives. This is should be a signal that the good ole boy system is no longer acceptable.”

Polls open at 7 a.m. and you must bring your ID to vote. To find your polling location, click here.