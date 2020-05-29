Georgetown Sheriff Carter Weaver speaks out about deadly use of force in George Floyd case

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver is speaking out about use of force following the deadly attempted arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In a statement on Friday, Sheriff Weaver said he did not want to sit back and remain silent regarding the issue and said police officers are trained to use only the force “necessary” to institute an arrest.

“It is not reasonable for a police officer to use his body weight to place pressure on someone’s neck for minutes on end, especially when the individual is clearly detained and any threat to himself or others is not present,” he said.

Sheriff Weaver said the fatal incident involving George Floyd and the Minneapolis officer bring other questions into play; what was the probable cause for the arrest?

He said courts typically find probable cause when there is a reasonable basis for believing that a crime may have been committed – for an arrest – or when evidence of the crime is present I n the place to be searched.

“I do not know what the probable cause for the arrest of George Floyd was and hopefully we will all know soon,” he said. “Will it make a difference? No, because his arrest is not the problem, the use of force by police is.”

Sheriff Weaver said police agencies across the United States use probable cause every day while performing their duties. “It is the foundation of our justice system and a standard that police build upon to solve cases and bring law violators to justice. It allowed for immediate, warrantless detaining and detention-often based on statement or video evidence.”

He went on to say, “This standard should be used against the arresting officers in this case, especially the officer who unreasonably cut off the air intake from George Floyd during his arrest.”

Sheriff Weaver said the probable cause is present and any notion otherwise further erodes the criminal justice system and “tarnished a service that so many of us work to protect.”

He said any further delay is unnecessary and insulting to the hard-working police professionals throughout the country.

