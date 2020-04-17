Georgetown sheriff: Deputies monitoring activity as boat landings, ramps reopen in SC

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver is reminding people to continue social distancing standards as boat landings and ramps open Friday.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Thursday that all public boat ramps and landings across the state would be allowed to open on Friday.

“In earlier orders we asked people to take life a little easy – to relax, to recreate, get out and walk, exercise. Well, a lot of that happens on the water,” he said during a briefing in Columbia. “A lot of families like to get on the water, so we’re going to open those ramps back up.”

Landings and ramps officially opened at noon and will be available for launching and receiving boats by the public.

Sheriff Weaver is reminding citizens that social distancing guidelines are still in effect. “Please keep your distance, so my deputies can keep theirs,” he said.

He said deputies still have the authority to close or restrict public access if determined such action is necessary to preserve or protect public health.

Boats are limited to groups of no more than two people, with the exception of family members from the same household.

Beaching or rafting of boats, whether on a sandbar, lakeshore, riverbank or island, is still prohibited.

Boats must remain underway at all times unless critical circumstances exist or if boaters are anchoring to fish.

Piers, docks and wharfs remain closed along with public beach access points.

Carter Weaver said deputies will monitor boating activity and make sure people are following social distancing guidelines.

