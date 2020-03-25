Georgetown sheriff says warm weather is not an excuse to gather in groups

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are calling on the public to avoid large gatherings along the beaches and waterways.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said warm weather over the weekend is not an invitation to violate the governor’s executive order protecting people from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The safest policy to avoid exposure to COVID-19 is to stay home,” the department said. “It is likely, however, the spring weather will bring people outside. They should take precautions to protect themselves by not gathering in groups of more than three, as the governor has ordered, and limiting contact with others through distancing.”

Deputies will be patrolling beaches in Georgetown County from DeBordieu Colony to Garden City, county waterways and islands, and the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk to be sure the public is following the safety practices outlined in the executive order.

“The order has been issued and GCSO will enforce it,” Sheriff Weaver said. “We all have to work together in order to stop the spread.”